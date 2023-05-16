Home

Manipur Violence: Amit Shah Holds Meetings with CM Biren, representatives of Meitei, Kuki Communities

Shah also stressed expediting the process of relief and rehabilitation so as to minimise the suffering of the people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a series of meetings with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and representatives of Meitei and Kuki communities as well as other stakeholders to review the measures taken for restoring peace in the state, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Monday.

Shah held a meeting with the Manipur CM, four of his Cabinet colleagues and the Rajya Sabha MP in New Delhi on Sunday. Later, the Home Minister also met representatives of the Meitei community on Sunday.

Shah also held a meeting with the representatives of the Kuki Community from Manipur and a group of CSOs from Mizoram on Monday.

During the meetings, the Home Minister reviewed the measures taken to restore peace in Manipur which has witnessed violent clashes between two ethnic communities.

He directed strict action against the perpetrators of violence and assured complete support and help of the central government for ensuring lasting peace.

Shah assured that the government would take all measures to protect various communities in the state and urged discussion with all factions and spread the message of peace and assured that justice would be done.

On May 5, the Home Minister also reviewed the situation in Manipur through a video conference meeting with the state Chief Minister and top officials in the state as well as the Centre.

On May 4, Shah also held two meetings via video-conferencing and spoke with the CMs of

Manipur and neighbouring states including that of Nagaland, Mizoram and Assam in view of the situation in Manipur.

Manipur faced violence on May 3 during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The march was organised in protest against the demand for inclusion of the state’s Meitei community in the ST category, following an April 19 Manipur High Court directive.

This prompted the state government to issue prohibitory order and suspend internet services across the state for five days.

Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts

of the state.

As per Home Ministry and Indian Army the situation in Manipur has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.

(With ANI Inputs)

