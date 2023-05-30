Home

Manipur Violence: Amit Shah Holds Slew of Meetings, Top Athletes From State Write To Centre Over Crisis | Top Updates

Amit Shah also met various Meitei and Kuki groups which expressed their commitment for peace and assured that they would work for restoring normalcy in the trouble-torn state.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday visited Churachandpur, the scene of some of the worst rioting in the recent ethnic conflict which broke out in Manipur earlier this month, and held talks with Kuki civil society leaders. He also held a series of discussions with different Meitei groups, women groups and prominent personalities earlier during the day in Imphal before flying to the headquarters of the hill district by the same name.

Among others, Shah who was accompanied by IB chief and union Home Secretary, met political and social leaders from the Kuki community to understand their grievances and find ways to bring peace to the northeastern state, which has witnessed a series of clashes between Meiteis and Kukis.

Manipur Violence: Top Updates

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government’s top priority is peace and prosperity in Manipur and he has instructed security officials to strictly deal with any activities that disturb peace. “Reviewed the security situation in Manipur in a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal. Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing the peace,” Amit Shah Twitter Amit Shah also met various Meitei and Kuki groups which expressed their commitment for peace and assured that they would work for restoring normalcy in the trouble-torn state. Amit Shah held a security review meeting with senior officials of Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Army and said peace and prosperity of Manipur are the government’s top priority and instructed them to strictly deal with any activities that disturb peace. Amit Shah, who is on a four-day visit to Manipur, had consultations with various stakeholders, including cabinet ministers and civil society organisations, as part of his efforts to bring lasting peace to the violence-hit state. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she has written to the Centre, seeking permission to visit the strife-torn state of Manipur. The Trinamool Congress supremo said that she has written to the union home ministry saying she wants to meet the people of Manipur in their hours of need. Eleven sports personalities from Manipur, including Olympians, have written to Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to find a solution to the ongoing crisis in the state. The signatories of the letter – Padma Award winner weightlifter Kunjarani Devi, former Indian woman football team captain Bem Bem Devi and Boxer L Sarita Devi among others- have also demanded the unblocking of the National Highway-2.

