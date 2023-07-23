Home

News

India

‘Armed Men Kept Me Ready To Be Shot, Women Too Laid Hands On Me’: Kuki Rape Survivor Reveals Harrowing Details

‘Armed Men Kept Me Ready To Be Shot, Women Too Laid Hands On Me’: Kuki Rape Survivor Reveals Harrowing Details

An 18-year-old Kuki rape survivor from Manipur's Churachandpur, who is now at a relief camp, narrated her ordeal and revealed harrowing details from the day of the incident.

Women outside the house of accused Huirem Herodas Meitei, who was involved in raping, beating and parading two women naked, that was set ablaze, in Kangpokpi district on July 21, 2023. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: “They had decided to molest me first before killing me. I asked whether they had no brothers and sisters. To which they shut me up and hit me again,” an 18-year-old Kuki rape survivor from Manipur’s Churachandpur narrated her harrowing ordeal. The teen rape survivor is one of the two women, who were allegedly beaten and raped, paraded naked in the streets of Churachandpur in the viral video that sent shockwaves across the country.

Trending Now

The teen rape survivor, who is now at a relief camp in Manipur, spoke in detail about how she was attacked and molested by a group of armed men. She said she does not remember what happened after she collapsed and became ‘unconscious’ but her medical reports claim she was “raped”.

You may like to read

“They (a Meitei mob) hit me with the butt of a gun near my eyes thrice and after that, I became unconscious. I don’t know what happened then. Then, they sprayed some water from a bottle on me, and I regained my consciousness,” the teen rape survivor was quoted as saying in a report by The Quint.

The victim said the incident took place on May 15 while she went to the ATM to withdraw money. “This incident happened on 15 May. I went to withdraw money sent by my friends from an ATM booth in Imphal. Two vehicles approached me. One stopped ahead of me, and the other behind me. One was a purple and the other was a white Bolero,” she was quoted as saying in the report.

‘All Women Laid Hands On Me’

The rape survivor said she was taken to a secluded place and beaten by both men and women. “They took me to a Meitei locality called Wangkhei area, they called other men and women there. They decided that only women will lay their hands on me and they started beating me, shouting that their women were also beaten this way. They had caught me around 5 pm and continued to beat me till dawn. All the Meitei women who came there laid their hands on me. Then, they discussed among themselves that if they continued to hit me by the roadside, the police might come and rescue me. So, they took me to a secluded area and hit me there,” she said.

“They had decided to molest me first before killing me. I asked whether they had no brothers and sisters. To which they shut me up and hit me again. Then I heard them load their gun. They shot once or maybe twice in a different direction to frighten me. They then pointed the guns at me. A few of them poked the barrel of their guns against me in my front, back, and head. They hit me with the butt of a gun near my eyes thrice and after that, I became unconscious. I don’t know what happened then. Then, they sprayed some water from a bottle on me, and I regained consciousness,” the victim said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES