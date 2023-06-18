Home

Manipur Violence: Curfew Eased in Some Areas, Normal Classes to Resume From This Date | 10 Updates

Curfew has been imposed under section 144 in Manipur after clashes broke out between Kuki and the Meitei communities on May 3.

Imphal: Authorities in Imphal East district on Saturday decided to relax curfew hours from 5 am to 5 PM on Sunday, June 18 in order to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food items.

As per the circular issued by the district magistrate, Imphal East, Khumanthem Diana Devi, “Total public curfew under Section 144 CrPC, 1973 prohibiting the movement of any person outside their respective residences imposed in Imphal East District vide this Office Order dated 3rd May 2023 is hereby relaxed from 5 AM to 5 PM on 18th June 2023 except for the area for which the schedule is given below in order to facilitate the general public to purchase essential items including medicines and food supplies”.

Manipur Violence: Here Are Top 10 Updates

Authorities in Imphal East district have decided to relax curfew hours from 5 am to 5 PM on Sunday, June 18

The Manipur government is planning to resume normal classes for all the schools in the state from June 21, L Nandakumar Singh, directorate of education (schools), government of Manipur said on Saturday.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Sunday said his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh has spoken to him over the phone and sought his help to restore peace in the neighbouring state.

“Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri N Biren Singh spoke to me over the phone at 12:30 PM regarding the Manipur ongoing violence asking for my aid in resolving the issue with a hope that henceforth there would be a peaceful co-existence. Furthermore, the request is to take means and measures for the Mizoram Meitei to settle peacefully,” Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his scheduled visit to the US, and asked why he was going abroad instead of visiting Manipur to resolve the crisis in the violence-hit north-eastern state.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday condemned the ongoing violence in Manipur and appealed to the government, including local administration, police, security forces and central agencies to take every possible step to restore peace immediately.

The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur, saying one more ‘Mann Ki Baat’ but ‘Maun’ (silence) on Manipur.

Ten opposition parties of Manipur led by the Congress on Saturday questioned the “silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the continued violence in the northeastern state, while urging him to meet them and make an appeal for peace.

Two civilians were injured as mobs clashed with security forces overnight in Imphal town and attempts were made to torch the houses of BJP leaders, officials said on Saturday.

