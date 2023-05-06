Home

Manipur Violence: Death Toll Rises to 54, CM Biren Singh Chairs All-party Meet | Top Updates

Manipur Violence: Death Toll Rises to 54, CM Biren Singh Chairs All-party Meet (PTI)

Imphal: The death toll in the ethnic violence which has engulfed Manipur increased to 54, officials said, as life returned to wary normalcy in Imphal Valley on Saturday with shops and markets reopening and cars plying on the roads. However, unofficially sources placed the death toll at over a hundred and the number of injured at nearly 200.

Central minister Kiren Rijuju added his voice to the appeals for calm in the northeastern state as well as a dialogue between ethnic communities

“Many lives have been lost and there is damage to property. Whether Meiteis or Kukis both belong to the same state and need to live together.. … Society can progress only when there is peace,” Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said and called for a dialogue, on the sidelines of an event in Delhi.

Manipur Violence: Here are top Updates:

Manipur Government called for an all-political party meeting to discuss the current situation in the state and to find ways to bring peace and stability to the region. The meeting was attended by representatives from various political parties including Congress, CPI, JD(U), NPF, Shiv Sena, TMC, BSP, AAP, MPP, AIFB, MNDF, ABHKP and key stakeholders including former CM O Ibobi Singh During the meeting, it was also resolved to form a peace committee in every assembly constituency to ensure that peace initiatives are implemented at the grassroots level. The committee would work towards identifying and addressing the underlying causes of violence and conflict, and to promote peaceful dialogue and cooperation among communities “Thankful to the All Manipur Christian Organization (AMCO) for reaching out to me at this crucial juncture and assured to extend their full support in bringing peace in Manipur. I appeal everyone in Manipur to restrain from any form of violence. The state police and the paramilitary have been given strict instruction to take action against those who create disturbances in the law & order of the state,” tweets CM N.Biren Singh The death toll in the ethnic violence which has engulfed Manipur increased to 54, officials said, as life returned to a wary normalcy in Imphal Valley on Saturday with shops and markets reopening and cars plying on the roads. Total of approximately 13,000 civilians have been rescued and are currently staying in various ad-hoc boarding facilities specifically created for the purpose within Company Operating Bases & Military Garrisons Nearly 10,000 army, para-military and central police forces have been deployed in the state where rioting broke out after demonstrations were organized by tribals including Kukis and Nagas – Wednesday against a move to give the majority Meitei community, scheduled tribe status. Medical entrance exam NEET-UG scheduled on May 7 has been postponed in Manipur in view of the law-and-order situation there, the National Testing Agency announced Saturday. Most neighboring state governments had initiated action to help and rescue people from their state studying or travelling in Manipur, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday too said efforts are underway to evacuate people of the state stranded in violence-hit Manipur. Civil rights activist Irom Sharmila Chanu Saturday appealed to Manipur’s women, irrespective of their ethnic identity to act in concert to bring peace to the strife-torn state. “Deeply anguished by the kind of messages and SOS we are receiving from Manipur. I am concerned about the safety of the people of Manipur and others hailing from different parts of the country, now stranded there,” Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

