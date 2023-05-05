Home

Manipur Violence: Fake Videos Of Attack On Assam Rifles Circulated Despite Internet Ban, Army Sounds Alert | 10 Points

The Manipur government has issued "shoot at sight" orders as violence in the state spread to its capital Imphal. Security has been strengthened with the deployment of 55 army columns.

**EDS: SCREENSHOT** Imphal: Vehicles in flames after violence broke out during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM), in Imphal, Thursday, May 4, 2023. (PTI Photo) (PTI05_04_2023_000209B)

New Delhi: The Spear Corps of the Indian Army, on Thursday, issued a statement debunking false claims of an attack on Assam Rifles in Manipur and urged the citizens to rely only on content through official and verified sources. “Fake videos on the security situation in Manipur including a video of the attack on Assam Rifles post are being circulated by inimical elements for vested interests. Indian Army requests all to rely on content through official and verified sources only,” a tweet from Spear Corps read.

Earlier, The Indian Army said that the situation in the Moreh and Kangpokpi areas of Manipur was brought under control and is now stable. All efforts are underway to restore normalcy in Imphal and Churachandpur areas too.

Manipur Violence: 10-Point Guide

The Manipur government has issued “shoot at sight” orders as violence in the state spread to its capital Imphal. Security has been strengthened with the deployment of 55 army columns. The Rapid Action Force has also been flown in. The order signed by the Manipur Governor this evening empowered the state’s magistrates to issue “shoot-at-sight orders in extreme cases whereby all forms of persuasion, warning, reasonable force, etc. had been exhausted”. Around 500 personnel of the Rapid Action Force, a riot control police, have been flown into Imphal. They join the army, Assam Rifles, the Central Reserve Police Force and the state police, who have been struggling to contain the violence that started on Wednesday. On May 4, internet services were suspended in the state amid tension over the move to protect forests in the face of resistance from illegal immigrants and also the High Court. The Manipur government issued a statement stating, “Internet services suspended in Manipur for five days amid incidents of fighting among youths, and volunteers of different communities as a rally was organised by All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) Manipur in protest against the demand for inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the ST category.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held two meetings over video-conferencing and spoke with the Chief ministers of Manipur and neighbouring states over violence in the northeastern state. Shah also spoke with the Chief Ministers of the neighbouring states of Manipur. In view of the situation, curfew has been imposed in non-tribal-dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts, and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts. Steps have been taken up to identify the illegal immigrants in the state to counter anti-national elements. A sub-committee has been formed to carry out identification drives of illegal migrants in the various districts. Manipur Population Commission has been constituted to gather data and ground reports. More than 9,000 people have been evacuated from violence-hit areas by the security forces. A defence spokesperson said around 5,000 people have been shifted to safe homes in Churachandpur, another 2,000 people were shifted in Imphal Valley, and 2,000 people in the border town of Moreh in Tenugopal district. Violence broke out on May 3 during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand by Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence started on Wednesday during a protest march by tribals against a Manipur High Court order backing the inclusion of non-tribal Meities in the list of Scheduled Tribes. It had incensed the Naga and Kuki tribals, who comprise less than 40 per cent of the population.

