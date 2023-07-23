Home

Manipur Violence: Freedom Fighter’s Wife Burnt Alive In Her Home, Grandson Recalls Day Of Horror

Manipur Violence: Freedom Fighter's Wife Burnt Alive In Her Home, Grandson Recalls Day Of Horror

An 80-year-old woman, the wife of a freedom fighter, was reportedly burnt alive in her home by an armed group in Manipur's Kakching district.

Indian army soldiers patrol in the northeastern state of ethnic clashes-hit Manipur. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: Distressing and unimaginable horror stories continue to come from Manipur, days after disturbing visuals of two women being paraded naked by a mob in the ethnic clashes-hit state went viral on social media. An 80-year-old woman, the wife of a freedom fighter, was reportedly burnt alive in her home by an armed group in Manipur’s Kakching district.

The woman was locked inside her home and set ablaze by the armed group in Kakching district’s Serou village on May 28 as per a case registered at the Serou police station, according to a report by NDTV. The woman’s late husband S Churachand Singh, a freedom fighter, was honoured by former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Serou village was one of the worst-affected villages during the ethnic clashes that broke out on May 3 between Meiteis community and Kuki tribe over the demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status by the Meiteis.

‘Come Back To Get Me’

80-year-old Ibetombi, the wife of Churachand Singh, was inside her home when her family came under attack. She was inside her home when an armed group allegedly locked from outside and set the house on fire.

“When we came under attack, my grandmother told us to run now and return for her after some time. ‘Come back to get me,’ she said as we left. Unfortunately, those were her last words,” Ibetombi’s grandson Premkanta was quoted as saying in the report.

Premkanta said he had miraculously escaped on the day of the incident as bullets grazed his arm and thigh while trying to save his grandmother. His grandmother insisted that he escape from the firing while she would stay inside her home and asked him come back for her. Since she couldn’t run due to her old age, Ibetombi stayed inside her home.

Two months later, Premkanta returned but only to find pieces of broken wood and metal – the leftovers of what he once called home. His grandmother is no more. He rummaged through the broken wood and recovered one of his grandmother’s most prized possession – a photograph of Ibetombi’s husband with former president APJ Abdul Kalam.

6 Arrested In Manipur Paraded Naked Video Case

Manipur Police has arrested a sixth person in connection with the May 4 parading of two women naked in Kangpokpi district of the state, officials said on Saturday. Police said the arrested person is a juvenile.

Police had made the first arrest on Thursday, a day after a 26-second video of the horrific incident surfaced on July 19. Three more arrests were made later that day. The fifth accused, 19-year-old youth, was arrested on Saturday.

One of the women seen in the video is the wife of an ex-army man, who served as a subedar in the Assam Regiment and had even fought in the Kargil War.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

