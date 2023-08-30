Home

Manipur On Boil Again: Two Killed In Fresh Firing Between Rival Outfits in Bishnupur District

Manipur Violence has been a pressing issue for a few months now and the tension between the Kuki and Meitei Tribes is still not dying down. In a case of fresh firing in the state, 2 killed people have been killed and seven are injured according to Manipur Police.

Manipur Violence (Photo Courtesy- ANI)

New Delhi: Manipur has been burning both literally and metaphorically for more than three months now and the tensions and issues between the Kuki Tribe and Meitei Tribes are far from being resolved. The state has been on boil again after an incident of heavy firing in the state. According to Manipur Police, the firing has killed two people and seven are injured. This heavy firing took place in the border area of the Kuki-dominated Churachanpur and the Meitei-dominated Bishnupur districts. Apart from this, there has been another incident in Manipur where it is being claimed that a farmer was shot by militants from the foothills.

Heavy Firing In Manipur Again, 2 Killed

As mentioned earlier, there has been heavy firing in Manipur again, resulting in the death of two people while seven are injured. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum has claimed that in the firing at villages which are around Khoirentak area, a village defence volunteer (VDV) was killed; he has been identifed as 30-year-old Jangminlun Gangte.

Manipur Police On Firing In State

According to the Manipur Police, two people have died in this firing and seven people are undergoing treatment for bullet injuries. The police has also said that the situation was brought under control after the District Police, Assam Rifles, Army and the Central Forces deployed in this area responded to the firing. Sources have also added that a heavy gun-battle is also going on between Khoirentak and Thinunggei area.

Farmer Also Shot By Suspected Militants

Violence in Manipur is unfortunately not new and similar incidents have occurred in the recent past. Recently, a farmer, 40-year-old Salam Jotin, son of Iboton, who is a resident of the Naransena Ward number 8 was shot while he was looking after his paddy field in Thinungei Maning Leikai. It has been said that his conditions are serious, he has bullet wounds on his chest and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Imphal.

Violence in Manipur

Violence in Manipur has been going on since May 3, 2023 and till now, more than 140 people have been killed and more than 5000 FIRs have been registered. There has been an internet ban in the state and incidents of rape, molestation and murders have also been reported; a video that had stunned the internet, was of two women who were first raped and then were made to parade naked; a case against the same is going on in the Supreme Court.

