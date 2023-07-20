Home

News

India

Manipur Violence: How Fake News Led To Two Kuki-Zo Women Being Paraded Naked

Manipur Violence: How Fake News Led To Two Kuki-Zo Women Being Paraded Naked

Manipur Violence: In the meantime, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment.

Students take part in a candle light protest over Manipur violence in Patna. Photo: PTI

Manipur Violence Latest Update: A shocking video that emerged earlier in the day showed two tribal women from Kuki-Zo community being paraded naked by a mob was learnt to be triggered by a piece of fake news in the state. The video was doing the rounds a day before the planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight. The women who were paraded naked were dragged away by a mob from police protection as ethnic violence flared up in the state in early May.

Trending Now

The teen brother of one of the victims was allegedly killed that day by the same mob and the whole incident was triggered by a fake video.

You may like to read

What Was Main Cause of Manipur Violence

A massive violence broke out on May 3 between the Meitei and the Kuki community over the Meiteis’ demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. The violence flared up after a tribal solidarity rally in the hill regions.

Giving details police said in a statement that the two women, who were paraded naked, were part of a small group that had fled for safety towards a forested area on May 4, when the violence broke out.

How Fake News Led To Two Women Being Paraded Naked

Triggered by a piece of fake news that women from their community had been raped, members of the Meitei community allegedly raided a village and chased the group.

The fake news that went viral included a picture of a woman’s dead body wrapped in plastic claiming that it shows the body of a woman from the Meitei community who was sexually assaulted and killed by people from the Kuki tribe in the violence.

However, fact-checking website BOOM found that the photo is of an old honour killing incident from Delhi, Aayushi Chaudhary who was murdered by her parents and her body later discarded in a red trolley bag near Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

What Police Said on Rape Of Meitei Women

By the time the fake news was busted, massive clashes had already broken out in the state between Kukis and Meiteis. Within 48 hours of the clashes in the state and the police busted the fake news. And on May 5, then-Director General of Police P Doungel clarified that no rape of Meitei women took place in Churachandpur.

Later, a police complaint filed by the relatives of the women stated that one of the women was gang-raped and based on the complaint, the police said a zero FIR was registered on May 18. Later, the case was transferred on May 21 to Nogpok Sekmai police station, where the incident took place.

A day after the video went viral, two men in the mob have been arrested by police on Wednesday.

CM Biren Singh Assures Strict Action Against Perpetrators

In the meantime, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said he will ensure strict action is taken against all the perpetrators, including considering the possibility of capital punishment.

The chief minister said that after taking suo-motU cognisance of the incident immediately after the video surfaced, the police swung into action and made the first arrest in the morning.

“My heart goes out to the two women who were subjected to a deeply disrespectful and inhuman act, as shown in the distressing video that surfaced yesterday,” Singh tweeted.

Earlier in the day, police issued a statement saying a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants and that all-out efforts were on to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

It should be noted that more than 150 people have died, and several others injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES