Manipur Violence: Internet Services To Be Opened For Public From Today, Says CM N Biren Singh

Violence in Manipur has been going on for a few months and as a control measure, internet services had been suspended in the state. Manipur CM N Biren Singh has announced that the ban is lifted and the public will be able to use the internet services from today itself.

New Delhi: The Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh has announced that the internet services in the state, that had been suspended for so many months due to the violence, are now being opened for the public from today itself. The Chief Minister has also said that the surveillance in the state will continue till the situation is not completely normal but the ban on the internet services has been lifted.

