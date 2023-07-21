Home

Four Arrested Amid Outcry Over Barbaric Act In Manipur, Police Say ‘All Out Effort’ Underway

The arrests came amid widespread condemnation of the police, in view of the huge gap between the crime and the surfacing of the video. Very little headway was made in the case in the 70-plus days.

New Delhi: Police in Manipur arrested four people who were allegedly part of a mob that paraded and assaulted three women after stripping them on May 4. The video of the incident that surfaced on Wednesday led to ripples across the country amid the ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern state. The state police said that one of the alleged perpetrators was arrested Thursday morning. The accused has been identified as Huirem Herodas Meitei, a 32-year-old man from Pechi Awang Leikai, news agency ANI reported quoting government sources. In the video, the man, dressed in a green T-shirt, was seen dragging one of the women.

According to the FIR — filed on May 18 — one of the three women of a family was gang raped while a mob of 800-1,000 killed her brother and father on May 4. The family of five had fled to a forest to escape an armed mob that had entered their village and vandalised houses. Police later rescued the family

The state has been witnessing ethnic clashes since May 3 between majority the Meiteis, concentrated in Imphal valley, and the Kukis, occupying the hills. Over 160 people have been killed in the violence so far.

Manipur | The main culprit who was wearing a green t-shirt and seen holding the woman was arrested today morning in an operation after proper identification. His name is Huirem Herodas Meitei (32 years) of Pechi Awang Leikai: Govt Sources (Pic 1: Screengrab from viral video, Pic… pic.twitter.com/e5NJeg0Y2I — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

How did it start?

Tensions boiled over when Kukis began protesting against demands from the Meiteis to be given official tribal status, which the Kukis argued would strengthen their already strong influence on government and society, allowing them to buy land or settle in predominantly Kuki areas.



But there are myriad underlying reasons. The Kukis say a war on drugs waged by the Meitei-led government is a screen to uproot their communities. Illegal migration from Myanmar has heightened tensions. There is pressure on land use from a growing population and unemployment has pushed youth towards the various militias. Who are the Kuki and Meitei? The Meitei have roots in Manipur, Myanmar and surrounding areas. The vast majority are Hindu although some follow the Sanamahi religion. The Kukis, mostly Christian, have spread across the north-east of India, and many of those in Manipur can trace their roots back to Myanmar too. Meiteis mostly live in the Imphal valley, while the Kukis live in the surrounding hills and beyond.

What Happened on May 4?

Tension mounted in Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side. The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight. Police said a case of abduction, gangrape, and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.

Death Toll, Displaced: The May 4 incident took place just a day after the ethnic violence broke out which has so far left over 150 people of different communities dead and over 600 injured while over 70,000 men, women and children forced to leave their homes and took shelter in relief camps in Manipur and neighbouring northeastern states, including Mizoram.

Guilty will not be spared, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that “What has happened to daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven, guilty will not be spared”. He also urged all state chiefs to ensure safety of women.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the Monsoon session of the Parliament that begins today, PM Modi said, “This a shameful incident for any society…who did this and who is responsible is another issue but this has put our nation to shame. I appeal to all chief minsters to tighten law and order. Whether it is Rajasthan, Chattisgarh or Manipur…the issue of a woman’s honour is above all politics.

