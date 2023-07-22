Home

Manipur On Edge After Video Of Man’s Chopped Head Surfaces; 5 Accused Arrested In Naked Parade Case

David Thiek was a resident of Lamza village in Churachandpur. Photo: PTI (representative Image)

Manipur: Days after a viral video of two women being paraded naked by a mob, a new horrific clip emerged from Manipur on Friday, showing a chopped head of a man placed on a bamboo sticks fence in a residential area in Bishnupur.

The man whose head was found on the spike was identified as David Thiek, belonging to the Kuki community, as reported by India Today NE.

David Thiek was a resident of Lamza village in Churachandpur, according to the Hindustan Times.

Both Inhumane Incidents Involved Victims From The Kuki Community

It’s noteworthy that both inhumane incidents involved victims from the Kuki community. Reportedly, David Thiek was killed by unidentified individuals during a violent clash on July 2 at 12 am, which resulted in the loss of three lives.

Mary, a member of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), who has been coordinating with the deceased’s family members, stated that he was supposed to go to Mumbai for a job but was stuck after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3.

“He was the only bread earner of the family. Until the pandemic, he was working as a waiter at a hotel in Mumbai. He returned to Manipur sometime in 2020. It is unclear if he had lost his job there. His family told us he was planning to go back to Mumbai but was caught in the violence. His father has physical disabilities. His mother died when he was young. He and his younger brother had to drop out of school,” Hindustan Times quoted Mary as saying.

The Fifth Arrest

Police have arrested another accused in connection with a video that surfaced online on Wednesday, showing two Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob in Manipur’s Kangpokpi. The incident occurred on May 4, a day after violence broke out in the northeastern state. The accused has been identified as Yumlembam Nungsithoi Metei (19). The first arrest was made on Thursday morning when police caught a 32-year-old man, identified as Huirem Heradas Singh. So far, police have arrested five individuals in connection with the case.

David Was On Watch Duty

According to officials familiar with the situation, Theik was volunteering to stand guard when he was attacked by an armed group on July 2. The people in his village were taking turns on watch duty since the village shares boundaries with other villages that have a mix of tribal and non-tribal populations.

According to Mary, the family members revealed that David was first shot, some men severed his body, and one of his eyes gouged out. Then the chopped head was placed atop a bamboo fence.

The members of the ITLF stated that militants had launched an attack on Langza and Chinglangmei tribal villages during which they killed and beheaded Theik and also burnt all houses in the village.

Fresh Tension Between Both Communities

A fresh tension erupted in the state yesterday after the video showcasing two women being paraded naked and groped by a group of men went viral on the internet. Police have arrested four persons in connection with the inhumane incident, a day after the video surfaced. On Thursday, several people held a protest rally against the violence in Manipur.

Since May, Manipur has been experiencing ethnic clashes between the Meitei community, concentrated in the Imphal valley, and the tribal Kukis, who occupy the hills. The violence has resulted in the death of over 160 people.

