Manipur Violence: Mizoram Prepares Shelters For Those Seeking Refuge From Neighbouring State

The Mizoram government asked Deputy Commissioners to make appropriate arrangements to provide safety and security including temporary shelter and other amenities for people who are seeking refuge in Mizoram.

Manipur Violence: The districts in Mizoram have been instructed to ensure stringent measures to prevent any possible flare-up of ethnic tension within their jurisdictions. Photo: PTI

Manipur Violence Latest Update: In the wake of the escalating violence in Manipur, the Mizoram government on Friday issued a high alert to all districts and asked Deputy Commissioners to make appropriate arrangements to provide safety and security including temporary shelter and other amenities for people who are seeking refuge in Mizoram.

“In view of the ongoing crisis in neighboring Manipur, all Deputy Commissioners of the Districts in Mizoram are advised to be on high alert and make appropriate arrangements to provide safety and security including temporary shelter and other amenities for people who are seeking refuge in Mizoram,” the circular issued by the state’s General Administration Department stated.

#ManipurViolence | General Administration Department, Mizoram advises all Deputy Commissioners of the Districts in Mizoram to be on high alert and make appropriate arrangement to provide safety and security including temporary shelter and other amenities for people who are… pic.twitter.com/wHI5d9IiVd — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023

Measures to prevent possible flare-ups

The districts in Mizoram have been instructed to ensure stringent measures to prevent any possible flare-up of ethnic tension within their jurisdictions. The state has also asked the districts to provide security for people from Manipur who may be residing in the various districts of Mizoram.

Earlier in the day, the Mizoram Police urged the public to not indulge in rumour-mongering. “Do not forward unsubstantiated and unconfirmed messages/videos on social media, as they may be old, unrelated or even fake. They may disrupt peace and tranquility. While we are committed to the protection of one and all and maintaining communal harmony at all costs with the best of our abilities, we urge all to help us in all our endeavours in our beautiful, peace-loving state,” it said in a statement.

Mizoram CM Speaks to Biren Singh

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday spoke to Manipur’s Chief Minister N Biren Singh and discussed ways to ensure the safety of the ethnic Zohnahthlak community living in strife-torn Manipur.

Amit Shah Reviews Situation

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation in Manipur through a video conference with state Chief Minister N Biren Singh and top officials in the state as well as the Centre.

During the meeting, the home minister was apprised in detail about the current situation in Manipur during a meeting via video conference, and Shah, who is closely monitoring each and every development in the state, asked officials to maintain peace as soon as possible however the situation is under control there.

On Thursday, Amit Shah also held two meetings via video-conferencing and spoke with the CMs of Manipur and neighbouring states including that of Nagaland, Mizoram and Assam in view of the situation in Manipur.

More Army Personnel Deployed

A total of 10 more companies (nearly 1,000 personnel) of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were also dispatched to the violence-hit state earlier in the day on Friday following orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

To keep the situation in control, five Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies of the Central Reserve Police Force along with other CAPF companies were dispatched to Manipur on Thursday too.

Manipur witnessed violence on May 3 during a rally organised by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. The march was organised in protest against the demand for inclusion of the state’s Meitei community in the ST category, following an April 19 Manipur High Court directive.

This prompted the state government to issue prohibitory orders and suspend internet services across the state for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.

