Manipur Violence: Over 20,000 Locals Have Been Evacuated, CM Biren Singh Urges For Peace | 10 Points

Manipur Violence: Chief Minister Biren Singh said the people who are stranded at different locations in Manipur are being provided best possible care and support in safe locations and shelter camps.

Manipur Violence: CM Biren Singh said a high-level inquiry will be conducted to fix responsibility on persons/groups who instigated the violence.

Manipur Violence Latest Update: Amid ongoing violence in the north-eastern state of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said over 60 innocent people have lost their lives, 231 people suffered injuries and around 1700 houses burned down in the unfortunate incident of May 3. He urged for peace and normalcy in the state.

“I appeal to people to bring peace and calm to the state. Transportation of stranded persons to their respective locations has started,” Biren Singh said in a press conference.

20,000 Stranded Locals Evacuated

Giving details, the chief minister said till now, 20,000 stranded persons have been evacuated and around 10,000 people remain stranded.

He further added that the people who are stranded at different locations in Manipur are being provided best possible care and support in safe locations and shelter camps.

CM Orders Probe Into Manipur Violence

The chief minister also ordered a probe into the matter and said a high-level inquiry will be conducted to fix responsibility on persons/groups who instigated the violence and government servants who didn’t meet their responsibilities.

“I appeal to all not to spread or believe unfounded and baseless rumours. Till now, 35,655 persons including 1593 students moved to safer locations,” Biren Singh stated.

Supreme Court Expresses Concern

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court expressed concern over the loss of lives and properties in Manipur during the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities, and sought a status report from the Centre and state governments on the steps being taken for safety, rehabilitation of displaced people and protection of religious places.

While hearing the matter, a bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala stressed taking adequate measures to restore normalcy over there.

Meanwhile, the top court bench asked Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and Manipur government, to ensure that due arrangements are made in relief camps in terms of food and medicines.

Why Violence Erupted in Manipur?

A massive violence in Manipur between the Hindu Meiteis and the tribal Kuki, who are Christians, erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3. Since then, the violence has gripped the entire state for several days and the Central government had to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control.

