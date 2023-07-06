Home

Manipur Violence: Woman Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunmen In Imphal; Gunfire Reported In Kangpokpi

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Imphal: A woman was shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside a school in Imphal West district, while intermittent gunfire was reported in Kangpokpi district as violence continued in conflict-torn Manipur on Thursday.

As per officials, the woman was fired upon by unknown gunmen at Kwakeithel Mayai Koibi under Lamphel police station, day after the state government announced the opening of schools from Class 1 to Class 8— nearly two months after the clashes began back in May this year.

Quoting officials, news agency PTI reported that the victim had gone near the school for some work but was not connected with any educational institute.

Intermittent gunfire was heard in a village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district early Thursday, hours after security forces thwarted clashes when men armed with automatic weapons began to attack villagers, the report said, quoting sources.

The incident took place around 3.40 pm on Wednesday near Phaileng village, they said.

Armed groups from nearby areas gathered in the area, escalating tensions, the sources said.

About 1,000-1,500 women blocked roads to prevent additional forces from reaching the area, they said. However, the situation was brought under control because of the deployment of Assam Rifles personnel in the area.

In Churachandpur, about 100 km away, a large number of Kukis in a separate development staged a protest on Wednesday. The rally started at Public Ground and continued till the Tuibong Peace Ground.

Nearly 4,000 people participated in the rally, most in ‘combat’ dress with camouflage on their faces, sources said.

No untoward incident was reported during the rally, which went on till 7 pm.

Meanwhile, following the killing of the woman in Imphal West district, a tribal organisation demanded imposition of President’s Rule in the northeastern state.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) identified the woman as Donngaihching, a mentally ill person who lived on alms provided by locals.

“We again urge the central government to relieve the incapable state government and impose President’s Rule immediately,” the ITLF said in a statement.

The Manipur Violence

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Violent demonstrations erupted in Torbung area of Churachandpur district on May 3 during a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands hit the streets and participated in the solidarity march which soon turned violent as clashes erupted between tribals and non-tribals in the area, and soon spread to other districts.

Following the clashes, the Indian Army was called in to quell the raging violence even as the state governor authorized shoot-at-sight orders subject to extreme circumstances.

More than 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured in the ethnic violence that has ravaged the hill state for over the past two months.

Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normalcy in the state.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With PTI inputs)

