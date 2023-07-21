Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Manipur Viral Video: House Of Accused Who Paraded Women Naked Set On Fire
The house of the main accused, who was involved in parading the women naked, was set on fire by some miscreants on Thursday, following the video that went viral showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.
The house of the main accused, who was involved in parading the women naked, was set on fire by some miscreants on Thursday, following the video that went viral showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.
