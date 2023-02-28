Home

Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain Resign From Delhi Cabinet, CM Arvind Kejriwal Accepts Resignation

Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resign from their posts in the state cabinet; Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accepts their resignation.

Delhi Police personnel escort Manish Sisodia from Rajghat ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain on Tuesday resigned from their posts in the state cabinet. According to news agency ANI, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted their resignation. Manish Sisodia‘s 18 portfolios in the Delhi government are likely to be handled by ministers Kailash Gahlot and Rajkumar Anand, as per reports.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition filed by Manish Sisodia challenging the arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in an alleged case of corruption relating to the now-scrapped excise policy.

The bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha said that Sisodia has alternative remedies available before the High Court and asked him to pursue them instead of directly invoking the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution.

“You are challenging an FIR, challenging remand, seeking bail, all under Article 32. You have remedies before the High Court under Section 482 CrPC”, CJI Chandrachud told Senior Advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi at the outset.

Will raise awareness on ‘conspiracy’ hatched to ‘toy’ with future of youths, says BJP

Hitting out at the AAP government over the now-scrapped excise policy, the BJP on Tuesday said it will raise awareness on the conspiracy that was hatched to “toy” with the future of youths in Delhi by allowing proliferation of liquor vends. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, the party’s national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the proponents of new politics didn’t even refrain from taking steps that would have drowned Delhi youths in a state of inebriation.

