Manish Is Innocent, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal After CBI Arrests His Deputy In Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case

Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due to the arrest of Manish. Everyone is watching, says Arvind Kejriwal

Manish Sisodia Arrested: Minutes after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an alleged Delhi Liquor Policy Scam Case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and termed the arrest as part of ‘Dirty politics’.

“Manish is innocent. His arrest is dirty politics. There is a lot of anger among the people due to the arrest of Manish. Everyone is watching. People are understanding everything. People will respond to this. This will boost our spirits further. Our struggle will get stronger,” CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

मनीष बेक़सूर हैं। उनकी गिरफ़्तारी गंदी राजनीति है। मनीष की गिरफ़्तारी से लोगों में बहुत रोष है। लोग सब देख रहे हैं। लोगों को सब समझ आ रहा है। लोग इसका जवाब देंगे। इस से हमारे हौसले और बढ़ेंगे। हमारा संघर्ष और मज़बूत होगा। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 26, 2023

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by the CBI in the Delhi liquor scam case after he was questioned for around eight hours. According to an IANS report, CBI is likely to seek two weeks’ custodial remand of Sisodia. He will be presented at the Rouse Avenue Courts on Monday.

