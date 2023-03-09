Home

Manish Sisodia, Former Delhi Deputy CM, Arrested By ED in Excise Policy Case

ED arrests former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia in exicse policy case

Sisodia's Bail Plea To Be Heard At 2PM In Liquorgate Case, Tight Security Deployed Outside CBI HQ

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in excise policy case on Thursday. He was earlier arrested by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy and sent to judicial custody till March 20 by a special court.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned and recorded the statement of former deputy chief minister as part of its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said.

The federal probe agency also made a fresh arrest in this case as it took into custody Hyderabad-based liquor businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, they said. Officials of the ED will reach the Tihar Jail around noon to record the statement of Sisodia under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in this case last month and he is currently in judicial custody.

Pillai was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Monday evening following a long session of questioning.

The businessman, alleged to to have represented the ‘Soith Group’ of liquor traders in this case, is the 11th person to be arrested in the case by the ED.

He will be produced before a local court where the ED will seek his further custody for interrogation, they said.

