New Delhi: At a time, Delhi is battling the worst crisis of Coronavirus, Delhi's health ministry has to face some challenges as minister Satyendar Jain tested positive on Wednesday. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will now look after the health department.



Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia has been given additional charge of the health ministry and other departments allocated to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. Jain tested for positive COVID19 yesterday. — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2020

A day after testing negative for coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday tested positive for the virus in a Delhi hospital. He was hospitalised after a sudden drop in his oxygen levels on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, his blood sample was given for testing again.

The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) on Tuesday and was administered a test for novel coronavirus on Tuesday morning. A senior official close to the minister told news agency PTI that Jain still had a fever. The minister tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday. “We are going to repeat the test on Wednesday after 24 hours of the first test,” the senior official said.

However, the doctors at the hospital said his condition is stable and had been taken off the oxygen supply.

Taking to Twitter, earlier in the day, the minister informed that he was admitted to RGSSH, a dedicated COVID-19 facility under the Delhi government.

“Due to high-grade fever and a sudden drop in my oxygen levels last night. I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated,” he had tweeted.