Manish Sisodia Health Update: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday tested negative for coronavirus and discharged from Max hospital. He was undergoing treatment for dengu as well. Doctors have advised him to take rest for a week. Also Read - COVID-19 Hospitals in West Bengal to Conduct Antigen Test on All Patients With Severe Respiratory Illness

“Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia discharged from Max hospital today after he tested negative for COVID-19. Doctors have advised him to take rest for a week,” Office of Deputy CM said in a statement. Also Read - Coronavirus India Update: Total Tally Crosses 61 Lakh-mark, Recoveries go Beyond 51,000 | 10 Points

On Monday, it was reported that his condition was much better and he was likely to be discharged from hospital in the next few days. The Max hospital sources had also said that he is doing better. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Tracker Latest Updates: Inovio's COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Put on Hold After US FDA's Additional Queries

Sisodia, 48, was shifted to the hospital in Saket on Thursday evening, considering his “falling” blood platelet count and low oxygen level.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the private health facility in south Delhi and later administered plasma therapy.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14 and was in home isolation.

On Wednesday, he was shifted to the LNJP Hospital for treatment and tested positive for dengue a day later.