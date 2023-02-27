Home

Manish Sisodia Sent To CBI Custody For 5 Days In Liquor Excise Policy Case by Delhi Court

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been sent to five-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the excise policy case.

Delhi Police personnel escort Manish Sisodia from Rajghat ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Manish Sisodia Arrested: Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has been sent to five-day custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the excise policy case. During the hearing, the central agency sought five days for Sisodia, claiming the conspiracy was hatched in a very planned and secret manner.

Sisodia was arrested on Sunday by CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. During the more-than-an-hour-long hearing, Sisodia’s counsel said that it was the lieutenant governor who had approved the changes in the excise policy and that the central probe agency was going after the elected government.

Sisodia claimed that there was no evidence against him and opposed the CBI’s plea for his remand.

“I am the finance minister. I’ve to present the budget…. what changed yesterday that the finance minister was to be placed under custody? Was he not available for next days? Or was this arrest done for ulterior motive? This case is an assault on an individual as well as the institution. Remand will send a message, this is a fit case for declining remand,” Sisodia’s counsel told the court.

He submitted that Sisodia acted as a member of the Delhi government and hence the decision can neither be attributed to him nor questioned.

“I can’t do anything. It has to be approved by appropriate authority,” he said.

The counsel for the probe agency submitted that the arrested minister’s custody was required for effective interrogation in the case.

Sisodia claimed that he had no role in the case but the probe showed he personally took decisions, the CBI submitted.

Sisodia’s counsel, while opposing the probe agency’s plea for custody, submitted that the CBI says he changed his cell phones, but that is not a crime.

The counsel said the policy was implemented after taking suggestions even from the Delhi lieutenant governor and that since it required consultations, there was no chance of conspiracy.

“I have tried to keep everything open,” he said.

