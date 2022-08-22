Ahmedabad: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his deputy Manish Sisodia should be given the ‘Bharat Ratna’ for improving standard of education in Delhi schools, but is being hounded by the Central government due to political motives.Also Read - Manish Sisodia: BJP Messaged Me 'Join Us, Will Drop Cases'

Arvind Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat from today. This is Kejriwal’s fifth visit to the state in less than a month; he is accompanied by Manish Sisodia. Also Read - Manish Sisodia’s Name ‘Missing’ From Look Out Circular Issued By CBI In Excise Policy Case

The New York Times has lauded our education model, Kejriwal, on his fifth visit in a month to poll-bound Gujarat, said. Instead of appreciating Sisodia, he is being targeted, Kejriwal told reporters. Kejriwal also expressed apprehension that Sisodia may be arrested soon. Manish Sisodia may be arrested; who knows I may also be arrested. All this is being done in view of Gujarat Assembly elections, he said. Kejriwal said the people of Gujarat are sad and are bearing the brunt of the arrogance of the BJP regime of last 27 years in the state. He promised quality education and healthcare to the people of Gujarat if his Aam Aadmi Party government comes to power in the state. People of Gujarat are sad, bearing the brunt of arrogance of BJP regime of last 27 years in the state, Kejriwal said.

(With agency inputs) Also Read - Delhi Witnesses Marginal Dip in Covid Numbers With 942 New Cases | Key Points