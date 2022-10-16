New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday issued summons to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to appear before the agency in connection to the alleged liquor case. Manish Sisodia has been named accused number one in the FIR filed by CBI. Moments after CBI issued summons, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed Manish Sisodia will be arrested on Monday.Also Read - CBI Arrests Manish Sisodia’s Aide Vijay Nair in Delhi Liquor Policy Case Hours After Questioning

Taking potshots at the BJP in a press conference, Bhardwaj said CBI summons against Manish Sisodia was linked to Gujarat elections. He claimed AAP and BJP are in “direct contest” in Gujarat elections and the latter is “scared”.

“CBI has summoned Manish Sisodia and will arrest him tomorrow. It has been alleged that a huge scam of Rs 10,000 crore has taken place and for that CBI and ED (Enforcement Directorate) have raided at atleast 500 places so far. CBI raided Sisodia’s residence for 14 hours, but they could not find anything,” Saurabh Bhardwaj said.

Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “This is directly linked with Gujarat elections as AAP competes with the BJP there and hence is scared. Manish Sisodia will be arrested to stop his programmes but the AAP will only grow stronger,” he added.

AAP holds press conference after CBI summons

Manish Sisodia responds to CBI summons

Manish Sisodia, meanwhile, said he would join CBI’s probe on Monday, adding that the agency ‘didn’t find anything’ against him till now. “They conducted 14 hours raid at my house, they didn’t find anything. They searched my locker nothing was found from there too. They went to my village but returned empty handed. Now they have called me to join the investigation. I will go to the CBI’s headquarters to record my statement. I will be there by 11 am. I will cooperate,” Sisodia tweeted.

मेरे घर पर 14 घंटे CBI रेड कराई, कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरा बैंक लॉकर तलाशा, उसमें कुछ नहीं निकला. मेरे गाँव में इन्हें कुछ नहीं मिला. अब इन्होंने कल 11 बजे मुझे CBI मुख्यालय बुलाया है. मैं जाऊँगा और पूरा सहयोग करूँगा. सत्यमेव जयते. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 16, 2022

What is Delhi liquor case

CBI’s FIR was lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC in connection to the alleged liquor case. The allegation against Manish Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given an exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. New policy rules were made by violating the excise rules.

It also said that Sisodia and a few liquor barons were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from the liquor licensees to the public servants, who also have been accused in the case.

“Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Arva Gopi Krishna, the then Commissioner (Excise), Anand Tiwari, the then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to the excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensee post tender,” read the FIR, which was accessed by news agency IANS.

The CBI has so far made two arrests – Abhishek Boinpally and Vijay Nair – in the case. Vijay Nair, the Jor Bagh-based businessman in Delhi, was the first one to be arrested by the CBI. Hyderabad-based Abhishek Boinpally became the second person to be arrested in the case. Boinpally’s name cropped up during the course of the investigation. He was called to join the investigation in Delhi, but he was not cooperating in the questioning and was allegedly trying to mislead the CBI. Later, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Sameer Mahendru, who is an alleged associate of Nair.