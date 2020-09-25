New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Friday administered plasma therapy at Delhi’s Max hospital, where he is currently admitted and undergoing treatment for Coronavirus and dengue. Also Read - Will Make Water Supply in Delhi as Good as in Developed Countries: CM Kejriwal

"Plasma therapy has been administered to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who is suffering from dengue & COVID-19 at Max hospital, Saket. He was shifted from Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital to Max hospital yesterday," the Office of Deputy CM said in a statement.

Manish Sisodia was admitted to Delhi's Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Hospital on Thursday after he complained of fever and low oxygen levels. He was later shifted to Max Hospital in Saket.

He is in the ICU in the COVID ward, where tests are regularly being conducted to check if his vital parameters are stable.

Notably, the deputy CM had been diagnosed with coronavirus on September 14 and went into self-isolation.

The 48-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader is the second cabinet minister in the Kejriwal government to have tested positive for the viral infection.