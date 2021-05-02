Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The counting of votes for the Manjeshwar Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin shortly. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. The voting for Manjeshwar seat took place on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan Return to Power? Watch Vote Counting, Seat-wise Results

All About Manjeshwar seat: The seat is one of the most important seats in the 140-member Kerala assembly. This seat is known as a stronghold of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). The Manjeshwar seat is currently represented by party leader MC Kamaruddi. He had won the by-elections in 2019, defeating BJP’s Raveesh Tanthri Kuntar by a margin of around 8,000 votes. The by-elections were necessaited after sitting IUML leader PB Abdul Razak passed away in October 2018.

KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: IUML’s AKM Ashraf, BJP’s K Surendran, and CPI (M)’s VV Rameshan.

