New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh has been diagnosed with dengue, said an official at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. The 89-year-old Congress leader was admitted to the AIIMS on Wednesday evening after he complained of fever and weakness. A team of cardiologist, under the guidance of Nitish Nayak, Dr Singh's personal physician for years, are attending on the former PM.

Speaking to IANS, the AIIMS official said that the Congress leader's health condition is gradually improving. His platelets are increasing and is out of danger now.

Earlier this year during the second wave of the pandemic, Singh had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been admitted to the AIIMS. Last year in May, he was rushed to the hospital after he complained of chest congestion.

Meanwhile, several political leaders and other dignitaries including Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi and NCP’s Nawab Malik have been visiting the premier health institute since Dr Singh got admitted.

On the other hand, the Congress party has demanded an apology from Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for clicking a picture while visiting former PM in AIIMS.

“Everything is a ‘Photo Op’ for BJP. Shame on Health Minister, who made a visit to meet Former PM in AIIMS, a ugly ‘PR Stunt’ . This is.. Negation of every ethical norm, Breach of EX PM’s privacy, Insult of established tradition, Reflects absence of basic decency. Apologise Now!” party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet.

The family members of the former Prime Minister has also objected to the photo.