New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh’s health condition is now stable and improving, an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) official said. Dr Singh was admitted to private ward in the Cardio-Neuro Centre in AIIMS, Delhi on Wednesday after he complained of weakness following fever. The 89-year-old former prime minister is under the care of a team of cardiologists led by Dr Nitish Naik. As per the reports, Naik has been Dr Singh’s personal physician for years. “His condition is stable and improving,” the AIIMS official said.Also Read - Former PM Manmohan Singh in AIIMS: Condition Stable, PM Modi Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

After Singh was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, several politicians across party lines wished him a speedy recovery, including , Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Union Minister Ashwani Kumar, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi and NCP’s Nawab Malik.

Prime Minister Modi had also wished his predecessor a speedy recovery. “I pray for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji”, he tweeted on Thursday.

On the other hand, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visit to AIIMS has stoked a fresh controversy after the former PM’s family has expressed distress over a picture that was allegedly taken inside the ward without their permission. Dr Singh’s daughter, Daman has accused the minister of getting a photographer against the wishes of the family.