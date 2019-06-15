New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Saturday held a meeting with chief ministers from Congress-ruled states at the party office as the party chief jets off to London for a week.

Singh held a meeting with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, whose government is in coalition with the Congress, Puducherry’s CM V Narayansamy and Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath. Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh gave it a miss citing health issues.

According to sources, the agenda of the meeting was to discuss the issues that the Congress and its allies will take up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Niti Aayog meeting.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on a week-long trip to London. Rahul is believed to have flown out of the country earlier this week.

He reportedly left a day before Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala addressed the media and asserted, “He (Rahul Gandhi) was, is and will remain the party president.” Before leaving, he had taken a short trip to Wayanad, his constituency in Kerala to thank the voters for his victory.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to return on June 17 for the monsoon session of the Parliament.

The Congress chief has been keeping a low profile since after the drubbing the party suffered in the recently-concluded 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Grand Old Party won 52 seats in the General election thereby only marginally improving its 2014 tally of 44 seats.

Thereafter the Congress chief expressed his desire to discontinue as the party president, which was met with vehement opposition and his resignation too was rejected by the Congress Working Committee.

A report in The Print quoted a senior party leader who said, “Perhaps he (Rahul Gandhi) just wanted to escape all of this and left for London.”