New Delhi: Accepting an invitation by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has agreed to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan for the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.
The announcement was made by the Punjab Chief Minister’s media advisor Raveen Thakral on Thursday.
Amarinder Singh personally visited Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi and asked him to attend the first all-party jatha (a march organised by armed Sikhs) to Kartarpur Sahib for the inauguration of the cross-border corridor next month.
Thakral also added that the former PM will also visit Sultanpur Lodhi for the main celebration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru, on November 12. Details of the visit are yet to be finalised with Pakistan.
It is interesting to note that the former PM had never visited Pakistan during 10 years of his prime ministership.
Amarinder Singh also met President Kovind and PM Modi in Delhi on Thursday to extend an invitation for the same. Both the leaders have accepted the Punjab government’s invitation to be a part of the grand celebrations that will be held in Punjab.
A detailed official programme of events has been shared with both the President and the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister has requested them to attend the ceremony as per their convenience.
The Kartarpur corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab’s Gurdaspur. It will also and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will only have to obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib. The revered gurudwara was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.