New Delhi: Accepting an invitation by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has agreed to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan for the birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak.

The announcement was made by the Punjab Chief Minister’s media advisor Raveen Thakral on Thursday.

Amarinder Singh personally visited Manmohan Singh at his residence in Delhi and asked him to attend the first all-party jatha (a march organised by armed Sikhs) to Kartarpur Sahib for the inauguration of the cross-border corridor next month.

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh accepts @capt_amarinder’s invite to join 1st Jatha to Sri Kartarpur Gurdwara on Nov 9, will also attend Sultanpur Lodhi main event @550yrsGuruNanak pic.twitter.com/cD9rJoZUBT — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPbCM) October 3, 2019

Thakral also added that the former PM will also visit Sultanpur Lodhi for the main celebration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru, on November 12. Details of the visit are yet to be finalised with Pakistan.

It is interesting to note that the former PM had never visited Pakistan during 10 years of his prime ministership.

Happy to meet former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh ji at his residence today. Have invited him to join us on the 1st Jatha to Sri Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara & attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's #550thPrakashPurab. pic.twitter.com/CZw5bbeUDj — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 3, 2019

Amarinder Singh also met President Kovind and PM Modi in Delhi on Thursday to extend an invitation for the same. Both the leaders have accepted the Punjab government’s invitation to be a part of the grand celebrations that will be held in Punjab.

.@rashtrapatibhvn Ram Nath Kovind and @PMOIndia @narendramodi accept invite of @capt_amarinder to attend 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev ji @550yrsGuruNanak pic.twitter.com/FGTaxoK5w9 — Raveen Thukral (@RT_MediaAdvPbCM) October 3, 2019

A detailed official programme of events has been shared with both the President and the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister has requested them to attend the ceremony as per their convenience.