New Delhi: After a gap of nearly four months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return with his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ from Sunday. It will be the first Mann Ki Baat broadcast after the BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive mandate winning 353 seats.

PM Modi had signed off the last episode of the radio programme in February ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He had declared that he will not be able to hold Mann Ki Baat for the next two months, due to the general elections. However Modi had expressed confidence of his party’s victory in the elections and had said that the radio programme would resume after the polls and he wished to talk to people through it for years.

“In the next two months, we will be busy in the hurly-burly of the general elections. I myself will also be a candidate during this election. In maintaining respect for healthy democratic traditions, the next episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be broadcast on the last Sunday of the month of May,” PM had announced. He had called the radio programme a “sublime experience” for him.

In his first term, Modi had addressed the nation on 53 occasions through his monthly broadcast after coming to power in 2014. While discontinuing the programme, Modi had said he was doing so keeping in mind healthy democratic traditions.

Earlier on June 12, The Centre’s official Twitter handle MyGovIndia had said, “Mann Ki Baat is back again as PM Narendra Modi assumes office for the second term. Your stories, ideas and suggestions can be a part of this month’s episode, scheduled on 30th June, 2019. Dial 1800-11-7800 or share your inputs here.”

The Government had also sought suggestions for the Union Budget. Tweeting about it, MyGovIndia said, “Here’s your chance to be a part of the Budget-making process. Share your ideas and suggestions for the Union Budget 2019-2020 with the @FinMinIndia here”

Prasar Bharati News Services had sought suggestions from people for the programme in a tweet. “PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat is back again! Want your ideas/inputs on Mann Ki Baat, share them on (link: http://mygov.in) mygov.in or dial 1800-11-7800,” it said.

How And Where to Watch Mann Ki Baat

The program will broadcast on the entire network of All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi (NaMo) mobile application from 11 AM.

Besides, the monthly radio programme will also be streamed on the YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Information and Broadcasting Ministry, AIR and DD News. The programme’s streaming will also be available on AIR’s official website www.allindiaradio.gov.in.

Soon after the Hindi broadcast, AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages. The regional language versions will also be repeated at 8 PM.

The Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast by Prime Minister Narendra Modi started months after him assuming the prime minister’s office. The first episode of the monthly radio programme was aired on October 2014.