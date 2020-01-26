New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the first ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme and greeted everyone on the occasion of 71st Republic Day 2020. “This time due to the ‘Republic Day’ celebrations, it was appropriate for you to talk about ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with the change in its time. And that’s why, by setting a different time, I am talking to you today,” he said.

He said that the radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ over the period of time has become a good and smooth platform of sharing, learning and growing together. “Every month thousands of people share their suggestions, their efforts, their experiences,” he added.

Talking about water conservation, he said one area which has witnessed wide-scale public participation is water conservation. “From Uttarakhand to Tamil Nadu, a lot of good work has been done. Share your efforts using #JalShakti4India and add strength to the movement to conserve water,” he added.

He also thanked the people of Assam for their excellent arrangements at the Khelo India Youth Games. “It is very pleasant for all of us to learn that the participation of athletes in ‘Khelo India Games’ is on the upsurge year after year. And this also tells you about the increasing inclination towards sports in our school children,” he said.

Talking about an agreement which was signed this month by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the representatives of Bru refugees from Mizoram, PM Modi said a significant agreement was signed in Delhi. “With it, the close-to-25-year-old Bru-Reang refugee crisis, a painful chapter, was put to an end forever and ever,” he said. Notably, the agreement was signed on January 16 in the presence of Chief Ministers of Mizoram Zoramthanga, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and representatives of Bru tribes.

“Finally the new decade of 2020, has brought a new ray of hope in the life of the Bru-Reang community,” PM Modi said on ‘Mann Ki Baat’radio programme.

“Considering everyone as its own and living with the spirit of togetherness is embedded in the ethos of this holy land. I would once again like to congratulate the residents of these states and the Bru-Reang community,” he further added.