New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address the nation through his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. The address, which will be broadcast at 11 AM tomorrow, will be the 67th episode of Mann Ki Baat. Also Read - Enemies in Ladakh Have Been Taught a Befitting Lesson, Says PM Modi, Lauds Indian Soldiers on Mann ki Baat

"Do tune in tomorrow, 26th July , at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat", PM Modi tweeted today.

Earlier, on July 11, the Prime Minister had invited ideas for this Mann Ki Baat episode, tweeting: “I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th”.

In a subsequent tweet, he shared different ways through which one can suggest inputs for ‘Mann Ki Baat’: recording a message by dialling 1800-11-7800, sharing inputs on the NaMo app or pen views on this link.

As in the case of recent Mann Ki Baat episodes, the Prime Minister’s focus will likely be on the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, of which India has registered over 13 lakh cases thus far. In fact, on Monday, PM Modi is scheduled to chair a meeting with Chief Ministers to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in the country.

He is also likely to speak on the Kargil Vijay Diwas, the 21st anniversary of which will be observed tomorrow. A major portion of his previous Mann Ki Baat address, on June 28, centred on India’s ongoing tensions with China in eastern Ladakh, with the Prime Minister paying tributes to the 20 Indian soldiers who were martyred in an ambush by the Chinese troops in Galwan Valley on June 15.