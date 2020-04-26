New Delhi: As India entered into fifth week of nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and said that India’s fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic is ‘people-driven’. Also Read - Mann Ki Baat: 'Our Fight Against COVID-19 People-Driven', Says PM; Praises India's 'Team Spirit'

The Prime Minister also emphasised to eradicate the habit of spitting in fights against COVID-19. “Look around, you will see how India has taken up a people-drive battle against COVID-19. India’s fight against COVID-19 is people-driven. Every Indian is a soldier in this fight,” Modi said. Also Read - PPE Suits in India Under Rs 200? Health Experts Lay Down Standards to Check Effectiveness of These Hazmat Suits

Here are the highlights from PM Modi’s 64th Mann Ki Baat Also Read - Will Mohanlal And Mammootty Reduce Their Fees by 50 Per Cent After Lockdown? Malayalam Producers Draft a Request

–Wearing masks part of lives: In the changed paradigm due to Corona, masks are becoming a part of our lives. We were never used to seeing so many people around us in masks but we are now getting used to that reality”, said PM

– 2 gaj duri bahut hai zaruri: Stressing on social distancing, PM Modi said,”do gaj doori bahut hai zaruri (2-feet distance is very important) to contain COVID-19 spread.

– Get rid of spitting in public: Spitting just about anywhere presents a serious challenge both to cleanliness and to health. This problem just refused to get addressed by our society. But it is now time to get rid of this problem once and for all”, said PM

–Efforts of state governments commendable: PM Modi commends the efforts of State Governments who while working in tandem with the Central Government, are proactively alleviating issues arising due to the pandemic.

–Digital platform — covidwarriors.gov.in- PM Modi announces launch of the portal http://covidwarriors.gov.in, linking all those fighting this crisis on a common platform. PM exhorts all citizens to join CovidWarriors on the platform http://covidwarriors.gov.in and give further momentum to the fight against the pandemic.