New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme–Mann ki Baat, nearly 20 days after phase one of 'unlock' was announced. The address by the Prime Minister is likely to focus on the measures taken to combat the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus.

One can tune into 'Mann Ki Baat' on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan (DD) and the Narendra Modi Mobile App. Further, it will be broadcast in regional languages immediately after its Hindi broadcast.

In his last Mann ki Baat on May 31, PM Modi had lauded the people for their collective efforts in valiantly fighting the battle against coronavirus.

“During this pandemic, we have shown that the idea of service and sacrifice are not mere ideals for us but are the way of life. The entire movement is people driven. In such a vast country, every citizen has taken upon themselves to fight the battle”, he had said.