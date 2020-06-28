Live Updates

  • 11:35 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat LIVE: “In this ‘ Mann Ki Baat’, many topics were discussed. Next time we meet, some more new topics will be touched upon. You must keep on sending your messages and innovative ideas to me”, PM Modi concludes his address.

  • 11:32 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi paid tribute to PV Narsimha Rao on his birth anniversary, said he raised voice against injustice.

  • 11:29 AM IST

  • 11:29 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: The corona virus has definitely changed the way we live. I was reading a very interesting article in the Financial Times published from London.It was written that, during the Corona pandemic, the demand for spices including ginger, turmeric and other spices has increased not only in Asia but also in America, said PM

  • 11:27 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: “Do not be negligent, take care of yourselves and others too”, said PM

  • 11:27 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: In these times of corona crisis, the country has moved out of the lockdown phase to the unlock phase. During this unlock period, one will have to focus deeply on two points- defeating corona and strengthening economy & bolstering it, said PM

  • 11:26 AM IST
    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: During the unlock period, we have to stay more vigilant compared to the lockdown period. Only your alertness can save you from corona, said PM Modi
  • 11:20 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: People from all over India are writing, reiterating their support to the movement to make India self-reliant. Being vocal about local is a great service to the nation, said PM

  • 11:17 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Historically, India has always emerged brighter and stronger, ensuring victory over all kinds of disasters and challenges.As if one calamity weren’t enough, the country has had to face an unending slew of challenges, day after day. A few days ago, our east coast had to face the fury of cyclone Amphan; on the West coast it was cyclone Nisarg, said PM

  • 11:16 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Irrespective of the magnitude of the calamity confronting us, India’s sanskar–way of life inspires one and all to serve selflessly, said PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme–Mann ki Baat, nearly 20 days after phase one of ‘unlock’ was announced. The address by the Prime Minister is likely to focus on the measures taken to combat the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus. Also Read - Enemies in Ladakh Have Been Taught a Befitting Lesson, Says PM Modi, Lauds Indian Soldiers on Mann ki Baat

it will be broadcast in regional languages immediately after its Hindi broadcast.

In his last Mann ki Baat on May 31, PM Modi had lauded the people for their collective efforts in valiantly fighting the battle against coronavirus. Also Read - 'He's Refusing to Fight The Pandemic': After China, Rahul Now Says Modi has 'Surrendered' to Coronavirus

“During this pandemic, we have shown that the idea of service and sacrifice are not mere ideals for us but are the way of life. The entire movement is people driven. In such a vast country, every citizen has taken upon themselves to fight the battle”, he had said.