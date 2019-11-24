

















Load More

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 AM on Sunday through the 59th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his #MannKiBaat programme, today. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/cqA53rOREJ — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2019

On Saturday, the Prime Minister, too, tweeted: “Do tune in an at 11 AM tomorrow. #Mann Ki Baat.”

Do tune in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/gSVHx6QTs9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

This will be the Prime Minister’s first Mann Ki Baat address since the Supreme Court, in a landmark development on November 9, gave its verdict in the decades-long Ayodhya land dispute case, giving the sole ownership of the site to Ram Lalla, thus rejecting respective claims of ownership by the Sunni Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara.

PM Modi, in his 58th Mann Ki Baat address, on the day of Diwali, had praised people for maintaining peace in the aftermath of the Allahabad High Court judgement in the case, in September 2010. Additionally, he had also warned people to be on guard against those who might try to spread unrest in the wake of the top court order.

Sunday will be the Prime Minister’s fifth Mann Ki Baat address since his reelection earlier this year with a massive mandate. His first address after reelection was on June 30, followed by editions on July 28, September 29 and October 27.

Mann Ki Baat is aired on All India Radio (AIR), DD National and DD News. Its first three editions were all broadcast in 2014, the year Modi was first elected as Prime Minister, on October 3, November 2 and December 14 respectively.