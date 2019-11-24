Live Updates

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: “Winter is knocking on our doors. Use it to your advantage to take Fit India Movement forward,” PM Modi concludes the 59th edition of Mann Ki Baat.

  • 11:47 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: “I pray that the Constitution Day reinforces our obligation towards upholding the Constitutional ideals and values, as this is what our Constitution makers dreamt of,” PM Modi says.

  • 11:41 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Now, PM Modi speaks on Constitution Day, which is celebrated on November 26. He calls it a special day for the whole country, more so since 2019 marks the 70th year of the adoption of the Constitution.”

  • 11:38 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: “We also need to note that the UN has announced 2019 as the Year of Indigenous Languages,” he says further.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: “Respect for the judiciary has grown in the country after the verdict. It’s a milestone for our judiciary. The country has moved ahead on a new path,” says PM Modi on Ayodhya.

  • 11:30 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Modi now talks about the SC’s Ayodhya verdict. “In last edition, I spoke of Allahabad HC’s 2010 verdict. We maintained peace and harmony then, before and after the verdict,” says the Prime Minister.

  • 11:26 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM appeals to all schools of all states to celebrate the month of December as Fit India Week.

  • 11:24 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi now talks about Fit India Movement. He says that Fit India doesn’t mean just exercising the mind or making fitness plans; it also means changing food habits.

  • 11:18 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi further says, “We celebrate Armed Forces Day on December 7. This is the day we pay homage to our brave soldiers. Everyone should possess the flag of the Armed Forces on that day.”

  • 11:16 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: “NCC, one of the largest uniformed youth organisations in the world, comprises Army, Navy and Air Force. It means inculcating leadership, patriotism, selfless service, discipline and hard work as an integral part of one’s character,” PM Modi further says.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 11 AM on Sunday through the 59th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

On Saturday, the Prime Minister, too, tweeted: “Do tune in an at 11 AM tomorrow. #Mann Ki Baat.”

This will be the Prime Minister’s first Mann Ki Baat address since the Supreme Court, in a landmark development on November 9, gave its verdict in the decades-long Ayodhya land dispute case, giving the sole ownership of the site to Ram Lalla, thus rejecting respective claims of ownership by the Sunni Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara.

PM Modi, in his 58th Mann Ki Baat address, on the day of Diwali, had praised people for maintaining peace in the aftermath of the Allahabad High Court judgement in the case, in September 2010. Additionally, he had also warned people to be on guard against those who might try to spread unrest in the wake of the top court order.

Sunday will be the Prime Minister’s fifth Mann Ki Baat address since his reelection earlier this year with a massive mandate. His first address after reelection was on June 30, followed by editions on July 28, September 29 and October 27.

Mann Ki Baat is aired on All India Radio (AIR), DD National and DD News. Its first three editions were all broadcast in 2014, the year Modi was first elected as Prime Minister, on October 3, November 2 and December 14 respectively.