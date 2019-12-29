Live Updates

  • 11:23 AM IST
    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: The Prime Minister also invoked Swadeshi movement to promote locally produced Indian goods for self reliance as envisioned by Mahatma Gandhi. Furthermore, he urged the youth to take the lead in attaining this goal by 2022.
  • 11:22 AM IST
    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Prime Minister Modi also spoke about Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu being a special attraction, nationally as well as for the world, which has been a place of pride for Incredible India in the last five decades.
  • 11:18 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Speaking on women empowerment, the Prime Minister said, “Women have risen from poverty with resolve and determination. In UP’s Phulpur, women were hampered by financial constraints and poverty, but, they had the resolve to do something for their families and society.”

  • 11:12 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: On birth anniversary of Vivekanand on January 12, on the occasion of National Youth Day, every young person should give a thought to this responsibility, taking on resolve or the other for this decade, said PM

  • 11:08 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Showering praise on the youth of the country, PM Modi said,”This generation will play a major role in modernizing India; I feel it beyond any doubt.” He added, “Today’s youth believes in the system and also has an opinion on a wide range of issues. I consider this to be a great thing. What today’s youth dislikes is instability, chaos, nepotism.”

  • 11:06 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: “One thing certain about the decade to come is, it will witness active contribution of those who were born in 21st century, in country’s progress; these are people who are growing up, understanding the significant issues pertaining to this century”, said PM Modi

  • 11:06 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi begins his address by extending greetings to countrymen on the arrival of new year.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The program broadcasts on the entire network of All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi (NaMo) mobile application.

In this episode, PM Modi is expected to talk about  the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, which has triggered massive uproar across the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, he had invited ideas on topics and issues he should address during the 60th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Share your ideas and suggestions for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 29th. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message, write on the NaMo App Open Forum or on MyGov,” a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had read.

In his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on November 24, PM Modi had announced the launch of ‘Fit India School grading system’ in schools across the country.