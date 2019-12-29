











Load More

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. The program broadcasts on the entire network of All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan and also on the Narendra Modi (NaMo) mobile application.

In this episode, PM Modi is expected to talk about the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens, which has triggered massive uproar across the country.

Earlier on Tuesday, he had invited ideas on topics and issues he should address during the 60th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Share your ideas and suggestions for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 29th. Dial 1800-11-7800 to record your message, write on the NaMo App Open Forum or on MyGov,” a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had read.

In his last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address on November 24, PM Modi had announced the launch of ‘Fit India School grading system’ in schools across the country.