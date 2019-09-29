New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ at 11 AM on Sunday. This will be his third radio broadcast since the BJP-led government retained power for second consecutive time in May.

This episode comes a day after PM Modi returned from his a week-long US trip. Over 50,000 people were seen outside the Palam Airport for PM Modi’s grand welcome. He was received by BJP National President JP Nadda and a host of other dignitaries.

In the third edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had urged people to launch “a new revolution” to banish single-use plastic so that environment is protected. “This year, when we celebrate Bapu’s 150th birth anniversary, we shall not only dedicate to him an India that is Open Defecation Free, but shall also lay the foundation of a new revolution against plastic, by people themselves, throughout the country,” he had said.

The Prime Minister had also asked countrymen to be focused towards fitness and take part in ‘Fit India Movement’.

Mann Ki Baat airs every last Sunday of the month and is also live-streamed on YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry). Viewers can watch the live broadcast on the following links: https://www.narendramodi.in/mann-ki-baat , http://allindiaradio.gov.in/