Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme shortly. This will be the third ‘Mann Ki Baat’ episode amid the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. Also Read - COVID-19 Threats Are As Serious As Before: What PM Modi Says on Mann ki Baat a Day Before Unlock 1.0 Begins

Today’s episode comes a day after the government announced extension of nationwide lockdown till June 30, albeit only in containment zones. Also Read - Maharashtra's Guidelines For Govt Employees: Thermal Screening Before Entering Offices, 3 Ply Mask Must

The Union Home Ministry yesterday announced the new guidelines, wherein it said that a complete lockdown would continue till June 30 in areas identified as COVID-19 containment zones across the country, but restrictions would be lifted in a phased manner at other places after the ongoing fourth phase of the lockdown ends this Sunday.

States and union territories will be allowed to impose additional curbs as per the ground situation about the pandemic, which has had a huge economic cost as well mainly due to the lockdown bringing most business activities to a standstill.

People can tune in to All India Radio, DD National, DD News, and DD Bharti to hear PM Modi live.Through this programme, PM Modi shares his thoughts on various important issues with people in India and abroad.