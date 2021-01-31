New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ for this year at 11 am Sunday. Notably, the radio address by PM Modi comes a day ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2021 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The address also assumes significance as it comes in the backdrop of Republic Day clash between a group of farmers and cops in the national capital. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest Updates: With Hike in DA, HRA, LTA And Gratuity, Budget 2021 Likely to Bring Good News For Central Govt Employees

When & Where to Watch: One can tune into Mann Ki Baat on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan (DD) and the Narendra Modi Mobile App at 11 AM today. Further, it will be broadcast in regional languages immediately after its Hindi broadcast. It will also be streamed on AIR News website www.newsonair.com and newsonair Mobile App.

In the last episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi had pitched for products manufactured in the country. He had urged people to prepare a list; whatever items they use throughout the day, analyze them, think of things manufactured abroad that have permeated into their lives unknowingly – “Let us find out their substitute”, PM Modi had said emphasizing on his ‘vocal for local’ call.

The first-ever Mann Ki Baat episode aired on October 3, 2014, on the festival of Vijayadashami (Dussehra) and the day after Mahatma Gandhi’s 145th birth anniversary.