  • 11:26 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat LIVE: “Now people want to know the steps taken in our India towards climate justice and clean environment,” PM Modi says.

  • 11:25 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat LIVE: ” I noticed that due to the International Day of Yoga, the situation has become that every person I meet in the world questions me with regard to yoga,” PM adds.

  • 11:23 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi goes on to stress on balanced and nutritious food for all.

    “Today, due to lack of awareness, both poor and affluent families are affected by malnutrition. The month of September will be celebrated as ‘Nutrition Campaign’ across the country. You must join it, get information, add something new,” Modi adds.

  • 11:22 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi appeals to all sections of the society to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti this year as liberation from plastic waste. “May the day of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti become a special Shramdan festival,” PM Modi adds.

  • 11:20 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi says that this time, on Bapu’s 150th birth anniversary on 2 October, “we will not only dedicate him to open defecation-free India but will also lay the foundation for a new mass movement against plastic on that day.”

  • 11:18 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat LIVE: “You will remember that in the last few years, we run ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign across the country for about 2 weeks before 2 October. This time it will start from September 11,” Modi says.

  • 11:17 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat LIVE: As much as Gandhiji’s unwavering relationship with truth, Gandhi’s equally unwavering relationship with service. He stressed not only on service but also on the self-pleasure associated with it: PM

  • 11:14 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat LIVE: “There is a famous art show called Venice Biennale. Where artists from all over the world gather. This time, India Pavilion of Venice Biennale had an exhibition related to Gandhiji’s memories. Haripura Panels were particularly interesting in this, ” PM Modi asserts.

  • 11:11 AM IST

    Mann ki Baat LIVE: It has been my great fortune that I have got the opportunity to pay my respects to many important places related to the revered Mahatma Gandhi: PM

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing through his monthly programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Notably, this is his third radio programme since he was re-elected for a second term in May.

People can tune in to All India Radio, DD National, DD News, and DD Bharti to hear PM Modi live.

Through this programme, PM Modi shares his thoughts on various important issues with people in India and abroad.

In his first episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, after Lok Sabha elections, on June 30, PM Modi discussed various topics like the Emergency, water crisis and International Yoga Day. He had also urged people to inculcate a habit of reading books regularly.

He had said that he felt “empty” without addressing countrymen on the last Sunday of every month.

Viewers can watch the live broadcast on the following links: narendramodi.inallindiaradio.gov.in

In the second episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ which was aired a week before the abrogation of Article 370, the Prime Minister had discussed Kashmir, saying that “those who spread hatred will never succeed in their nefarious plans”.

He had also asserted that the power of development was stronger than the might of “bullets and bombs”.

Modi had spoken in the last episode of the radio programme in February this year. He had expressed confidence of the BJP-led NDA’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said that the programme will return after the polls.

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of the month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it.