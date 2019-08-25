

















New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing through his monthly programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Notably, this is his third radio programme since he was re-elected for a second term in May.

People can tune in to All India Radio, DD National, DD News, and DD Bharti to hear PM Modi live.

Through this programme, PM Modi shares his thoughts on various important issues with people in India and abroad.

In his first episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, after Lok Sabha elections, on June 30, PM Modi discussed various topics like the Emergency, water crisis and International Yoga Day. He had also urged people to inculcate a habit of reading books regularly.

He had said that he felt “empty” without addressing countrymen on the last Sunday of every month.

Viewers can watch the live broadcast on the following links: narendramodi.in, allindiaradio.gov.in

In the second episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ which was aired a week before the abrogation of Article 370, the Prime Minister had discussed Kashmir, saying that “those who spread hatred will never succeed in their nefarious plans”.

He had also asserted that the power of development was stronger than the might of “bullets and bombs”.

Modi had spoken in the last episode of the radio programme in February this year. He had expressed confidence of the BJP-led NDA’s victory in the Lok Sabha elections and said that the programme will return after the polls.

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of the month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it.