    Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his Mann Ki Baat address by thanking all for their faith in him once again. “Once again next month we will meet again for another episode of mannkibaat. I Thank all of you once again. Namashkar.”

    Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister enlists how people across the country are working to conserve water. He says, “The drainage lines are being fixed in Punjab. This effort would rid of the problem of waterlogging. The construction of the water-tank in Telangana’s Thimmaipalli is changing the lives of the people of the village. There has been a major change through the construction of small ponds in the fields at Kabirdham in Rajasthan…”

    Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi urges all to conserve water.

    Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: “Keeping the importance of water in mind, a new Jalashakti Ministry has been created in the country. This will allow faster decision-making on all subjects related to water,” says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “Water scarcity affects many parts of the country every year. You will be surprised that only 8% of the water received from rains in the entire year is harvested in our country.”

    Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Speaking on the issue of water scarcity, Prime Minister Modi says he is happy that so many people have been writing to him over the issue. “I am happy to see greater awareness on water conservation,” he adds.
    Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges citizens to take out time from their busy schedules and read books. He says, “It is my request to you all- please devote some time to reading. I urge you all to talk about the books you read, on the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App.’ Let us have discussions on the good books we read and why we liked the book.”
    Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: “In the 2019 General elections, India witnessed 61 crore voters exercising their franchise. It was the largest democratic election ever held in the world. In a remote area of Arunachal Pradesh, just for one voter, a booth was set up,” says PM Modi.

New Delhi: The Mann ki Baat radio programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi resumed on June 30 after it was discontinued during the Lok Sabha elections in which he was a candidate.

“Mann Ki Baat is back again as PM Narendra Modi assumes office for the second term. Your stories, ideas & suggestions can be a part of this month’s episode, scheduled on June 30, 2019,” MyGovIndia said in a tweet.

Prasar Bharati News Services had also sought suggestions from people for the programme in a tweet.

“PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat is back again! Want your ideas/inputs on Mann Ki Baat, share them on (link: http://mygov.in) mygov.in or dial 1800-11-7800,” it said.

Modi had signed off the last episode of the radio programme in February ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. He had expressed confidence of his party’s victory in the elections and had said that the radio programme would resume after the polls and he wished to talk to people through it for years.

The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of the month.