Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday. Lauding the new farm laws, PM Modi said that agricultural reforms brought by Parliament have not only served to unshackle our farmers but gave them new rights and opportunities.

In his last Mann ki Baat on October 25, he had urged people to celebrate festivals with restraint and to remember the resolve of 'vocal for local' while shopping.

On November 17, PM Modi had invited suggestions from the people, for the 71st edition of the programme. "Every #MannKiBaat we celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding people, working for societal good. But, for every one example shared, there are many I am unable to share due to paucity of time. But, I do read many of the inputs and they are truly valuable," the PM tweeted.

Since August, the prime minister has been facing flak for his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme after many disappointed students asked the PM to address the JEE, NEET exams postponement issue and instead, he talked about other trivial issues. His ‘Mann Ki Baat’ videos on the YouTube channel of the BJP had garnered a record number of dislikes.