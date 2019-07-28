

















New Delhi: The monthly programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently underway on All India Radio, Doordarshan and Narendra Modi App.

Through this programme, PM Modi shares his thoughts on various important issues with people in India and abroad.

Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister had invited everyone to listen to his popular radio programme in a tweet saying, “Looking forward to the #MannKiBaat programme today. Do tune in at 11 AM.”

Looking forward to the #MannKiBaat programme today. Do tune in at 11 AM. pic.twitter.com/o8L65sQsNd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2019

Mann Ki Baat airs every last Sunday of the month and is also live-streamed on YouTube channels of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B Ministry).

Viewers can watch the live broadcast on the following links: https://www.narendramodi.in/mann-ki-baat

http://allindiaradio.gov.in/

This will be the second Mann Ki Baat programme after PM Modi assumed office for the second term. Ahead of the broadcast, the Prime Minister had asked his fellow countrymen to share with him their thoughts and ideas that might be mentioned during his programme.

In his last Mann Ki Baat programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the nation to inculcate a habit of reading books regularly and hold discussions on the books they read.