    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Stressing on social distancing, PM Modi said,”do gaj doori bahut hai zaruri (2-feet distance is very important) to contain COVID-19 spread.

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: “Let us not at all get caught in the trap of over-confidence, let us not harbor a feeling that if corona has not yet reached our city, our village, our street or our office, it is not going to reach now. Never make such a mistake!” PM said.

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: “The last time when Ramazan was celebrated, no one had imagined that we would be facing such a huge predicament. This time, we should pray more than ever before so that prior to the celebration of Eid the world is rid of Corona”, PM Modi



    Mann Ki Baat LIVE:: “The festival of Akshaya Tritiya also provides us an occasion to realize the strength of charity – Power of giving! In this period of crisis, our small efforts can become a huge support for many people around us”, said Modi

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: “We all celebrate festival of Akshaya Tritiya but this year it bears a special significance. This day reminds us that no matter how many disasters are wreaked upon us and how many contagions have to be faced – the human spirit of battling them are inexhaustible. Akshaya Patra was the mythical vessel which always remained replete with food! If we want to remain bestowed with ‘renewable’ resources then we must first ensure that our earth remains ever abundant”, said PM

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: “Spitting just about anywhere presents a serious challenge both to cleanliness and to health. This problem just refused to get addressed by our society. But it is now time to get rid of this problem once and for all”, said PM
    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: “In the changed paradigm due to Corona, masks are becoming a part of our lives. We were never used to seeing so many people around us in masks but we are now getting used to that reality”, said PM

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: “Instead of presenting our traditional principles with evidence based research, we just ignore them and consider them inferior. India’s youth will have to resolve to do this and explain these principles to the world in a scientific language”, said PM

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Referring to the stellar role being played our law enforcement agencies in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, Modi said that the citizens have now connected with the police force on an emotional level.

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am on Sunday. “Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 am tomorrow,” PM Modi had tweeted yesterday. Also Read - 'Mann ki Baat': PM Modi's 2nd Radio Address Today Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

In the 64th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’, the Prime Minister is expected to apprise the countrymen about the progress in India’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last episode of the radio programme on March 29, Modi had appealed to people not to violate nationwide lockdown (imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic) and follow the norms even as he apologised for taking harsh steps to contain the spread of the virus and stressed upon “increasing social distancing but reducing emotional distancing.”

Citing examples of many countries which did not take coronavirus or COVID-19 seriously, Modi said “they are facing the brunt of it”.

On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 14, the lockdown was extended till May 3 with some relaxations in the norms including opening neighbourhood and standalone shops.