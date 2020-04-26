

















Load More

Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at 11 am on Sunday. “Have been getting several insightful inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat. Do tune at 11 am tomorrow,” PM Modi had tweeted yesterday. Also Read - 'Mann ki Baat': PM Modi's 2nd Radio Address Today Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

In the 64th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’, the Prime Minister is expected to apprise the countrymen about the progress in India’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

In the last episode of the radio programme on March 29, Modi had appealed to people not to violate nationwide lockdown (imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic) and follow the norms even as he apologised for taking harsh steps to contain the spread of the virus and stressed upon “increasing social distancing but reducing emotional distancing.”

Citing examples of many countries which did not take coronavirus or COVID-19 seriously, Modi said “they are facing the brunt of it”.

On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. On April 14, the lockdown was extended till May 3 with some relaxations in the norms including opening neighbourhood and standalone shops.