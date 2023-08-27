Top Recommended Stories

  Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi To Address 104th Episode Today
Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi To Address 104th Episode Today

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) PM Modi stated, "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. Always a delight to highlight inspiring life journeys from across India."

Updated: August 27, 2023 6:40 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi To Address 104th Episode Today.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver the 104th edition of his monthly radio program -Mann Ki Baat – on Sunday. The broadcast of the program will commence at 11 am. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) PM Modi stated, “Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. Always a delight to highlight inspiring life journeys from across India.”

  6:44 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: "Always a delight to highlight inspiring life journeys from across India," says PM Modi, inviting countrymen to his monthly radio show.

