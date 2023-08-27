Home

News

India

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi To Address 104th Episode Today

live

Mann Ki Baat Live Updates: PM Modi To Address 104th Episode Today

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) PM Modi stated, "Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. Always a delight to highlight inspiring life journeys from across India."

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi To Address 104th Episode Today. | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver the 104th edition of his monthly radio program -Mann Ki Baat – on Sunday. The broadcast of the program will commence at 11 am. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) PM Modi stated, “Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. Always a delight to highlight inspiring life journeys from across India.”

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES