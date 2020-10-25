

















New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address the nation in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. This is the 70th edition of the programme. Also Read - US Election 2020: 'PM Modi, Trump Get 'Along So Well', Says Former US Envoy; Claims Relationship With India Has Never Been This Stronger

“Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat,” the prime minister had tweeted on Saturday. Also Read - PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Major Projects in Gujarat | All You Need to Know

Earlier this month, PM Modi had requested people to drop in their suggestions to “discuss themes that power societal change” for the radio programme that is telecasted every last Sunday of the month at 11 AM.

PM Modi has been receiving a lot of backlash for his monthly address through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ since August after many disappointed students asked the PM to address the JEE, NEET exams postponement issue and instead, he talked about other trivial issues.

He got a record number of dislikes on the YouTube channel of the BJP amid outrage over the entrance exams.