Live Updates

  • 11:42 AM IST

  • 11:42 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: We must also remember our brave soldiers, who are guarding our borders even in these festival times. We must celebrate only after remembering them. We must light a lamp for these brave sons & daughters of Mother India. The entire nation is with them, PM Modi reminds the efforts of soldiers at the border.

  • 11:41 AM IST

  • 11:36 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: On 31st October, we lost former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. I respectfully offer tributes to her, PM Modi says.

  • 11:30 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi lauds the people of Pulwama for their efforts.

  • 11:26 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Remembering Sardar Patel, PM Modi says, “One aspect about Sardar Patel that is not as widely known- he had a great sense of humour, even in the middle of tough circumstances. This is a learning for all of us- we must always keep our sense of humour alive. “

  • 11:25 AM IST

  • 11:25 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Prime Minister Modi asked the youth of the country to learn marshal arts. He also talked about local sports like Malkham making global headlines.

  • 11:23 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: “Unity is power, unity is strength, unity is progress and unity is empowerment,” says PM Modi calls for national integration.

  • 11:21 AM IST

    Mann Ki Baat LIVE: PM Modi says that the world taking note of India’s products, cites example of the rising popularity of Khadi, and even local sports.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday address the nation in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. This is the 70th edition of the programme. Also Read - US Election 2020: 'PM Modi, Trump Get 'Along So Well', Says Former US Envoy; Claims Relationship With India Has Never Been This Stronger

“Tune in at 11 AM tomorrow. #MannKiBaat,” the prime minister had tweeted on Saturday. Also Read - PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Major Projects in Gujarat | All You Need to Know

Earlier this month, PM Modi had requested people to drop in their suggestions to “discuss themes that power societal change” for the radio programme that is telecasted every last Sunday of the month at 11 AM.

PM Modi has been receiving a lot of backlash for his monthly address through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ since August after many disappointed students asked the PM to address the JEE, NEET exams postponement issue and instead, he talked about other trivial issues.

He got a record number of dislikes on the YouTube channel of the BJP amid outrage over the entrance exams.