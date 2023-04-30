Home

Mann Ki Baat: Top Quotes From PM Modi’s 100th Radio Address

Speaking during 100th edition of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said the radio show gave him a solution to connect with the people and was not merely a programme but a spiritual journey for him.

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme started on October 3, 2014. (Photo: Twitter/@BJP4India)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 100th episode of his radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’. Speaking during the ‘Mann ki Baat’ address which is being broadcast live globally, PM Modi said the radio show gave him a solution to connect with the people and was not merely a programme but a spiritual journey for him.

“Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates India’s positivity and people,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said, “Be it ‘Swachh Bharat’, Khadi or ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, issues raised in “Mann Ki Baat” became people’s movements.”

“India is chairing G20 this year. This is another reason that along with education our resolve has strengthened to further enrich our diverse global cultures. Be it NEP or studying in regional languages, many initiatives such as Gunotsav and Shala Praveshotsav were highlighted in Mann Ki Baat,” the prime minister said.

“In every episode of Mann Ki Baat, the service and capabilities of fellow citizens have inspired others. Every citizen becomes an inspiration for another in this program. In a way, every episode of Mann Ki Baat prepares the ground for the next one,” PM Modi said during the 100th edition of Mann Ki Baat.

“Mann Ki Baat has been a catalyst in igniting numerous mass movements, be it ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ or ‘Catch the Rain’, Mann Ki Baat has enabled mass movements to gain momentum,” PM Modi said.

About PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi’s radio monthly programme completed its 100th episode today which was aired at 11 am live across the country. The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government’s citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action. Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

