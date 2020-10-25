New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to celebrate festivals with restraint and to remember the resolve of ‘vocal for local’ while shopping. Also Read - Mann Ki Baat Highlights: PM Modi Bats For Buying Local Products on Dussehra

Addressing the nation via his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', PM asserted that India stands firmly with the country's brave soldiers and urged people to light a lamp for army jawans while celebrating festivals.

His remarks come amid ongoing standoff between Indian and Chinese PLA army along LAC. Despite several rounds of high-level talks, India and China have failed to break the logjam.

Key points from PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat

Light a lamp for soldiers: “We must also remember our brave soldiers, who are guarding our borders even in these festival times. We must celebrate only after remembering them. We must light a lamp for these brave sons & daughters of Mother India. The entire nation is with them”, said PM Modi.

Don’t forget frontline workers: During festivals, do remember lockdown times when we got to know those close associates of society without whom our lives would have been very difficult. Sanitisation workers, housekeepers & guards were with us in difficult times, now in festivals, we’ve to take them along.

Do gaz doori: Previously, a large number of people used to gather in Durga Pandal. It was a fair-like atmosphere during Durga Pooja & Dussehra, but this time it didn’t happen. Many more festivals are to be observed, we’ve to work with restraint during this Corona crisis, reiterated PM.

Vocal for local: This time, amid the enthusiasm of festival, when you go shopping make sure to remember your resolve of ‘vocal for local.’ When purchasing goods from market give priority to local products, said the prime minister.

Celebrate the festival with modesty: Dussehra is also a festival of victory of patience over crises. Today, all of you are living with great restraint, celebrating festivals with modesty. Therefore, in the COVID-19 battle, we are fighting, victory is certain, asserted PM.