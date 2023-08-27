Home

What Is PM Modi’s Favourite Sport? His Response In Mann Ki Baat

PM Modi responded to a caller's query during his radio programme Mann Ki Baat's 104th episode if he had any 'favourite sport'.

PM Modi said India has performed well in the field of archery.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India has performed well in all kinds of sports. In his address to the nation on 104th episode of radio programme Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi shared details on what was his favourite sport. He was responding to a caller’s query during the radio programme if he had any ‘favourite sport’.

“India should progress in the world of sports. Hockey, football, kabaddi, kho-kho are connected with our soil. We should never lag behind in these and I can see that our people have also done well in the field of archery,” PM Modi said.

“When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, then who can stop that country from becoming developed,” PM Modi said. Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of ‘new India’, which wants to win under all circumstances and knows how to win in any situation, the prime minister said.

“There is one aspect of this mission, which I especially want to discuss with you. When the capability of women power is added, the impossible becomes possible,” he said.

India’s mission Chandrayaan is also a living example of women power, Prime Minister Modi said. “Many women scientists and engineers were directly involved in this entire mission, they have handled many important responsibilities such as project director and project manager,” he noted.

“We have soared so high because our dreams are big and so are our efforts,” he said. The prime minister said Chandrayaan-3’s success is so big that any amount of discussion about it is not enough.

In a giant leap for its space programme, India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on August 23, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

With this touchdown on the Moon after a flawless 41-day voyage to script history, India is the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon after the US, China and erstwhile Soviet Union

In his broadcast, Prime Minister Modi also said that India is fully ready for the G20 leaders’ summit and noted that it will see the highest participation in the bloc’s history.

